Gene Farris & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Chicago-born and raised Gene Farris makes his debut at Manhattan's preimere dance venue, Musica on Jan 12! Known for his Chicago's infamous early 90s warehouse party scene and was recruited by Godfather of House, Frankie Knuckles, as one of the first resid...

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

Gene Farris

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 West 50th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

