Altamesa and Danny Golden

Duett's Texas Club
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:00 pm
Austin
$12.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ALTAMESA:

Originally founded in 2016 by Evan Charles as a solo project and solidified as a group with the addition of The Happen-Ins frontman Sean Faires, Altamesa evokes the sounds and narratives of the lonesome desert and pairs them with contemporary po...

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Altamesa, Danny Golden

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

