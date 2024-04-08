Top track

Four to the Floor - Thin White Duke Mix; Short Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Starsailor

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 8 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£28.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Four to the Floor - Thin White Duke Mix; Short Version
Got a code?

About

Starsailor burst onto the scene in 2001 when their single Fever earned them the title of "Britain's best new band". The band was formed at Wigan and Leigh Music College by music students James Walsh (vocals/guitar), James Stelfox (bass), and Ben Byrne (dru...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Starsailor

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.