Taylor Swift & LP Giobbi - Cruel Summer

LP Giobbi presents Femme House New York

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 19 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
Event information

After a completely sold out Nov 18th Knockdown Center show with piano-house superstar LP Giobbi, we’ve decided to make a weekend out of it and bring her back on November 19th for some Sunday Funday action on The Roof of Superior Ingredients!

That’s not al...

Gray Area

Lineup

LP Giobbi

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

