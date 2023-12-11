DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spirit of Istanbul

EartH
Mon, 11 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Excited to announce the "Spirit of Istanbul" Concert featuring the incredible talents of Göksel Baktagir (Kanun), Yurdal Tokcan (Oud), Derya Turkan (Kemençe), and Bülent Elmas (Percussion). They'll take you on...

This concerts is organised under the auspices of Yunus Emre Institute London in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate in Manchester and with the support of Turkish Airlines and Turkish Culture and Tourism Office UK (GoTürkiye).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.