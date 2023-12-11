DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
Excited to announce the "Spirit of Istanbul" Concert featuring the incredible talents of Göksel Baktagir (Kanun), Yurdal Tokcan (Oud), Derya Turkan (Kemençe), and Bülent Elmas (Percussion). They'll take you on...
