Ayman Sinada

Notting Hill Arts Club
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Electronic bleeps and bloops coupled with dotted drum and bass grooves. Two jazz musicians combine their voices to create semi improvised jazz electronica. Charlie Flynn (Bass, synth) and Ayman Sinada (drums, burger) return with their new electronic jazz d...

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

