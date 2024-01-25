DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Santiago Auserón y su academia nocturna

La (2) de Apolo
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
En su nuevo proyecto, "La Academia Nocturna", Santiago Auserón reelabora en directo algunas de las mejores canciones de su trayectoria (Radio Futura, Juan Perro) y estrena otras, acompañado por un grupo de músicos de altura que saben crear atmósferas de gr...

Organizado por La Huella Sonora.

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

