KONTIKI (ALBUM LAUNCH PARTY) + AFRODESIA

Hyde Park Book Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£9.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Longtime Leeds world music promoter DJ Lubi (Lubi Jovanovic) continues his autumn season at Hyde Park Book Club with another great double bill, this time it's afrobeat/afro-fusion vibes that will rock the basement of the venue. Bradord/Leeds afrofusion kin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DJ Lubi

Afrodesia, Kontiki

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

