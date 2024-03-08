Top track

Mutual Benefit - Growing at the Edges

Mutual Benefit + Odetta Hartman

POPUP!
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MUTUAL BENEFIT (Symphonic folk-pop / New-York, USA)

Projet collaboratif du chanteur et multi-instrumentiste Jordan Lee, Mutual Benefit mêle folk, pop psychédélique et techniques d'enregistrement expérimentales pour créer des morceaux fragiles et emplis d'...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Odetta Hartman, Mutual Benefit

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
175 capacity

