Top track

Jumprope

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Psymon Spine

POPUP!
Mon, 20 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jumprope
Got a code?

Event information

PSYMON SPINE (Experimental psych-pop / Brooklyn, USA)

Fusionnant la pop psychédélique et les grooves profonds de la dance music, la musique du groupe de pop expérimentale de Brooklyn Psymon Spine est suintante d’une grandeur mélodique accessible au premie...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Take Me Out.

Lineup

Psymon Spine

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.