Chatty Ashdown (Work in Progress)

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Me :' I have no idea what to write as don't know what it is yet. I just need to make it sound inviting...’

My 5 year old son: 'Just make it sound like big silly fun.'

Comedian Hatty Ashdown (Writer Comedy Central's 'Give Out Girls', Host of Funny Mummies...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
Lineup

Hatty Ashdown

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:15 pm

