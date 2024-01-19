Top track

Amtrac, Reva DeVito & Durante - Contrast

Durante

SPYBAR
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Kevin Durante is a multifaceted artist born in Florence, Italy, and raised in Fort Myers, Florida. Producing since 2006, his sound has been crafted over many years of self-taught labor. Durante primarily produces house music with a deep groove and emphasis...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Durante

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

