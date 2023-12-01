DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Virgo : DJ Nasty N | Parlepasrusse

Voûte Virgo
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ambiance sonore : Afro, Dancehall, shatta, Hip-Hop, Trap, Baile Funk !

Hydratez-vous bien, préparez-vous à secouer vos corps et à faire la fête comme s'il n'y avait pas de lendemain !

Cerise sur le gâteau : Votre invitation gratuite est valable jusqu'à 0...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Club Virgo

Venue

Voûte Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.