Midnight Mischief - Tom Misch Remix

Jordan Rakei

Muffathalle
Sun, 8 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€34.58

About Jordan Rakei

Jordan Rakei blends delicate jazz vocals with rhythmic hip-hop for a timeless soulful sound. The New Zealander benefitted from a near-constant immersion in music of all genres from an early age – Frank Zappa, Pink Floyd, jazz and soul. Rakei’s albums could Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Jordan Rakei is known to millions as a master producer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and DIY innovator. By the time he turned 30, the New Zealand-born, Australia-raised artist already had a string of critically acclaimed albums to his name; everyone fr...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
Lineup

Jordan Rakei

Venue

Muffathalle

Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

