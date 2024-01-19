Top track

To the Sea - Einmusik Remix

Booka Shade | 20 Years Reworked Tour

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Booka Shade

Production duo Booka Shade have remained key figures in the German dance music scene since the ’90s by combining house music with an array of influences – including ambient, pop, classical, techno and funk. Cofounders of influential electronic label Get Ph Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Ti ricordiamo che la tessera ARCI è obbligatoria e per iscriverti dovrai seguire i passaggi che leggi qui: https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Lineup

Booka Shade

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

