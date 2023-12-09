Top track

Lauren Lo Sung - On my Mind - Original Mix

Bonne Nuit w/ Lauren Lo Sung, Disco Bagarre & more

Le Mazette
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une première soirée plus que réussie, Bonne Nuit revient à la charge le samedi 9 décembre avec un lineup explosif !

Lauren Lo Sung pour qui le groove n'a plus de secrets, le collectif Disco Bagarre et leur Disco qui te met K.O, Larry Houl et ses ryt...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

1
LAUREN LO SUNG, Baume, Larry Houl and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

