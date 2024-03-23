DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
USA Nails are releasing their forthcoming album 'Feel Worse' on One Little Independent in March 2024, so we are hosting the launch party at Hackney's Sebright Arms to celebrate.
