USA NAILS + Blacklisters + Lower Slaughter

Sebright Arms
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:30 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
USA Nails are releasing their forthcoming album 'Feel Worse' on One Little Independent in March 2024, so we are hosting the launch party at Hackney's Sebright Arms to celebrate.

We are in fine company for the support, as Blacklisters are making the trip d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Terrors.
Lower Slaughter, Blacklisters, USA Nails

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

