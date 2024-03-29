Top track

Sheer Mag

Songbyrd
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75

Event information

Sheer Mag’s dizzying rise initiated in 2014, when the Philadelphia band self-released the first of three 7-inches and started playing the Northeastern DIY circuit. Ironically, the music stood apart because it sounded so familiar. Indebted to ‘70s arena roc...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Sheer Mag

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

