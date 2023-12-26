DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY x Solus Boxing Day 12 Hours - 2 Venues

Hillhead Bookclub
Tue, 26 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJGlasgow
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLY and Solus join forces for a 12 hour 2 venue boxing day special.

Seperate venue tickets and double venue tickets available.

Line up TBA.

Hillhead Bookclub 1600 - 0000 [Final entry - 1800]

Oran Mor Auditorium 2300 - 0400 [Final entry - 0100]

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.

Venue

Hillhead Bookclub

17 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow G12 8SJ
Doors open4:00 pm
180 capacity

