DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FLY x HHBC are back for a Boxing Day special.
Hillhead Bookclub:
1600 - 1800 C FRAME
1800 - 1930 Alex Culross
1930 - 2100 Beth
2100 - 2230 Big Miz b2b Jasper James
2230 - 0000 Dominique b2b Gubby
0000 - 0100 TBA
Final entry - 1800. No re-entry.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.