DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY x HHBC Boxing Day

Hillhead Bookclub
Tue, 26 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLY x HHBC are back for a Boxing Day special.

Hillhead Bookclub:

1600 - 1800 C FRAME

1800 - 1930 Alex Culross

1930 - 2100 Beth

2100 - 2230 Big Miz b2b Jasper James

2230 - 0000 Dominique b2b Gubby

0000 - 0100 TBA

Final entry - 1800. No re-entry.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hillhead Bookclub

17 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow G12 8SJ
Doors open4:00 pm
180 capacity

