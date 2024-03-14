Top track

Holly Walker - How Can I Tell You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holly Walker

EartH
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holly Walker - How Can I Tell You
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

You probably already know Holly Walker’s soft, keening voice. Longtime Maribou State collaborator, her voice lends depth and hooks to many of their hits. But the London artist has been making her own music long...

Presented by Amigas

Lineup

Holly Walker

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.