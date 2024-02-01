Top track

Patrice - SUN IS OUT

Patrice

EMB Sannois
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Patrice vit sa musique avec intensité et fougue en voyageant autours du monde. Les rencontres fortuites et les expériences vécues lui procurent cette énergie créative qu’il restitue ensuite à son public. L’artiste présentera son nouvel album criblé du chif...

Tout public
EMB Sannois

Lineup

Patrice

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

