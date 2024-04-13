DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stone Branches

Papillon
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
£9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Psych presents... Stone Branches + Special Guests

After their sold out show at Heartbreakers in November, we welcome Stone Branches to Papillon, Southampton.

"Emerging from Southampton’s vibrant music scene, Stone Branches have managed to carve a niche w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

