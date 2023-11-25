DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VOLVEMOS!!! 💣💣💣
Apunta en la agenda:
🗓️ Sábado 25 de nov
🕒 17:30
📍INDEPENDANCE
Line Up👇👇👇
WE ARE NOT DJS . Los djs más solicitados en los festivales de media España. Sonorama, Granada Sound y muchos muchos más. Mejores djs Rock de Luxe en re...
