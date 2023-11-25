DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LA TARDE INDIE 2

Independance Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VOLVEMOS!!! 💣💣💣

Apunta en la agenda:

🗓️ Sábado 25 de nov

🕒 17:30

📍INDEPENDANCE

Line Up👇👇👇

WE ARE NOT DJS . Los djs más solicitados en los festivales de media España. Sonorama, Granada Sound y muchos muchos más. Mejores djs Rock de Luxe en re...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.