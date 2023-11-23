DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Atelier de phonétique / 15h30

Alliance Française de Paris
Thu, 23 Nov, 3:30 pm
WorkshopParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cet atelier, axé sur l'amélioration de la prononciation, est conçu pour vous aider à mieux comprendre et à produire correctement les sons spécifiques au français. Partcipez à cette activité pédagogique pour développer votre aisance à l'oral et contribuer à...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Venue

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.