DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chump's Double Bill: Ania Magliano and Chloe Petts

Whereelse?
Mon, 22 Jan, 6:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Very excited to welcome Ania Magliano and Chloe Petts back to Chump’s for our first ever Double Bill! That’s 2 WIP shows, 1 ticket (with a short interval in-between obvz) on Jan 22nd at Where Else.

They both took Edinburgh by storm last year with critical...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.