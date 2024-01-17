DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chump's Double Bill: Ania Magliano and Chloe Petts

Whereelse?
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
Selling fast
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Very excited to welcome Ania Magliano and Chloe Petts back to Chump's.

They both took Edinburgh Fringe by storm this year with critically acclaimed, sell out shows.

This will be a special bumped edition of Chump's, with both Ania and Chloe doing their ow...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ania Magliano, Chloe Petts

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

