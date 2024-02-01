DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Simone Bosco

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
S𝐢m𝐨n𝐞 𝐁o𝐬c𝐨 è un compositore, produttore e sound designer. Ha anche scritto musiche per fiction e cortometraggi Nel 2011 ha fondato il duo 𝐎Z𝐌O𝐓I𝐂, unico gruppo italiano a pubblicare per l'iconica etichetta 𝑇𝑜𝑢𝑐ℎ. La sua longeva attività c...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Simone Bosco

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

