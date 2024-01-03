DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daniela Pes

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Daniela Pes è una musicista e cantautrice sarda. La sua voce e la sua musica sfuggono alle classificazioni e ai contenitori predeterminati. Daniela Pes è un talento multiforme, immersa nel flusso della musica, come cantante, come strumentista, come musicis...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

