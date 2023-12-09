Top track

Take It Easy & Magnolia: Ross From Friends + DJLMP

Tunnel Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
About

LINE-UP

Ross From Friends

DJLMP

CLUB POLICY TAKE IT EASY

Age restriction: 21+

Wardrobe is mandatory

No photos/videos inside

You are part of a community: be polite, always

If you see something or feel uncomfortable for any situation, tell the staff...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

DJLMP, Ross From Friends

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

