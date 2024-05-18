Top track

P'tit Belliveau - Ça va toute bonne

P'tit Belliveau, Townie

The Garrison
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$37.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

P’tit Belliveau, c’est le projet temps plein de l’expérimentaliste pop et prime alien acadien Jonah Guimond, qui est derrière des hymnes générationnels tels que « Income Tax » et « J’aimerais d’avoir un John Deere ». L’originaire de Baie-Sainte-Marie en No...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Townie, P'tit Belliveau

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

