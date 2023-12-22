Top track

Fatima + The Tyromancers

Supersonic
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Alice in Chains, The Cure, Phil Collins

FATIMA
(Grunge doom - Musikoeye - Paris, FR)
THE TYROMANCERS
(Rock prog - Ile de France, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

The Tyromancers, Fatima

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

