Traumers at Cieloterra

Cieloterra
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Venerdì 10 Novembre, #cieloterra prende fuoco con TRÄUMERS 🔥🔊

Il party #hardtechno della capitale torna ad infiammare il dancefloor del @cieloterraroma nel suo quarto appuntamento della stagione!

Una consolle da ASSALTO con @sdbx____ fresco di #verk_...

Presentato da Cieloterra

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

