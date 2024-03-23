DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

So La Lune

Le MeM
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
€30.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

SO LA LUNE en concert - Le MeM, Rennes

Samedi 23 mars 2024 - 19:30

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Play Two Live.

Lineup

So La Lune

Venue

Le MeM

Rte de Sainte-Foix, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

