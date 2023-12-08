Top track

Vendredi : Miki + Hélène Sio + Blond

La Place - Rennes
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
€11

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

MIKI - pop (Luxembourg)

HELENE SIO - pop (Narbonne)

BLOND - Pop (Nevers)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans. Les m...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Miki, Hélène Sio, blond

La Place - Rennes

7 Rue Du Champ Jacquet, 35000 Rennes, France
