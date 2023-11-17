DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRL: Total Rave Live

Purgatory
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OOPS, we're doing it again... "TRL: Total Rave Live" is BACK!

After a sold out debut party, Patsy and Hope are back in Purgatory Nov 17th. A joyously chaotic journey into your nostalgia, TRL takes you into your high school television for the dance party y...

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

