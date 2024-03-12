DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball from Gomez

Concorde 2
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£30.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrating 25 years of ‘Bring it On’ & ‘Liquid Skin’!

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Ben Ottewell, Ian Ball

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

