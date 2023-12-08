Top track

Andrea Poggio - Parole a mezz'aria

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andrea Poggio live + Lowtopic dj set

La Claque
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsGenova
€9.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Andrea Poggio - Parole a mezz'aria
Got a code?

About

Ascoltando "Il Futuro" la nuova uscita di ANDREA POGGIO si ha l’impressione di essere di fronte ad un disco allo stesso tempo classico e moderno in cui l’autore si diverte, quasi si compiace, a giocare coi generi e a mescolarli, come a creare un insolito p...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Boavida_Goa-Boa

Lineup

Andrea Poggio, Lowtopic

Venue

La Claque

Via S. Donato, 9, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.