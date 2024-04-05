Top track

GAZELLA a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gazella és una jove banda formada a València a finals de 2021. Després de ' 'Sol menor' , 'Por qué el ser', ‘Inercia’, 'Azul [ctrl z]' i la sorprenent versió del clàssic de Les Grecas, 'Te estoy amando locamente', Gaze...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Gazella

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

