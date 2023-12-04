Top track

Early Moods - Spellbound

Early Moods with Brethren Hogg and Psydonia

Siberia
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The self-titled full length debut of Los Angeles quintet Early Moods is a marriage of classic underground doom like Candlemass, Witchfinder General, Pentagram, Trouble and Saint Vitus, paired with traditional “big box” Heavy Metal melodies and song structu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Early Moods, Brethren Hogg, Psydonia

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

