Pop Dell'Arte

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 14 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pop Dell’Arte emerged in 1985 and recorded several albums, such as "Free Pop", "Sex Symbol" or "Transgressio Global", which marked the Portuguese music scene in recent decades. In 2023, they are preparing a new work with new songs, some of which will be pr...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

