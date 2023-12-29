DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noche de Verano Sin Ti: SANTO PERREO

Soda Bar
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartySan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

NAVIDAD QUE VUELVE, TRADICION DEL AÑO 🎁

En SANTO PERREO we’re celebrating a nuestro santo favorito, Benito 🙏🏼

🐰 Soda Bar - San Diego

🎄 Friday, December 29

❄️ 9PM

⛄ 21+

PREPARA LOS CANTARE...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & N.D.V.S.T.

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

