DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amy Annette: Circle of Shame

The Bill Murray
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AMY ANNETTE SPEAKS OUT!

Which comic support for Lou Sanders, Tessa Coates & Rose Matafeo has been CAUGHT doing a WORK IN PROGRESS? "I'm finally ready to share my SECRETS about growing up during the 2000s" - a 'curvaceous' Amy spilled!

WHAT'S HOT: Denim b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Amy Annette

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.