DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Timber Timbre

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 23 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Timber Timbre is the eclectic Canadian-based, genre-bending recording project of composer and singer-songwriter Taylor Kirk. Featuring a rotating cast of players and producers over the last decade, including Mathieu Charbonneau, Olivier Fairfield, Mika Pos...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Timber Timbre

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.