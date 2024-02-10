DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STR4TA

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick goes live with his STR4TA project, originally produced and founded with Gilles Peterson, bringing the classic sound of Brit funk into the 21st century.

Bringing a fresh slant to the sound first developed by the likes of Atmosfear...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Str4ta

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.