DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick goes live with his STR4TA project, originally produced and founded with Gilles Peterson, bringing the classic sound of Brit funk into the 21st century.
Bringing a fresh slant to the sound first developed by the likes of Atmosfear...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.