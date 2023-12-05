Top track

Feet Don't Fail Me Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joy Crookes

Hackney Church
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £37.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feet Don't Fail Me Now
Got a code?

Event information

A concert fundraiser for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

TICKETS

Ticket price includes a £1.50 venue levy.

Please note that tickets are sold as Ground Floor Standing and Balcony Unreserved Seating respectively. Standing ticket holders may not access th...

This is an 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Choose Love

Lineup

Joy Crookes

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.