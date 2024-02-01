Top track

The Last Hangman

Hotel Lux IVW24

Hot Box
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Once contenders for the mantle of Britain’s most self-conscious band — guilty, by their own admission, of pandering to audiences’ tastes following their move from Pompey to London — Hotel Lux have crafted a bold and bright identity that is truly their own...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hotel Lux, Alison

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

