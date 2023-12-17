DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The inimitable and gorgeous Carole Beausaint & friends are back with us in the forest of Lore for a special Sunday session with her live band the love bombers!
Soulful funky grooves + spoken word licks!
Expect the enlightened and unexpected-- come raise...
