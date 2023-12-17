DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carole Beausaint & the love bombers!

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The inimitable and gorgeous Carole Beausaint & friends are back with us in the forest of Lore for a special Sunday session with her live band the love bombers!

Soulful funky grooves + spoken word licks!

Expect the enlightened and unexpected-- come raise...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

