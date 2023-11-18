Top track

Elisa Elisa - Bassline In My Mind

Comunidad Autonoma w/ Elisa Elisa

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dear elves and fairies of the night | We are back this Saturday November 18th at @apollo_milano and we are very proud to have as the first guest of this season the legendary @elisaelisamusic from Berlin (Nervous/ HE.SHE.THEY/ Club Bad/ Sous/ Nite Grooves/...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

Go Dugong, Milangeles, Elisa Elisa

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

