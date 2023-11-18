DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dear elves and fairies of the night | We are back this Saturday November 18th at @apollo_milano and we are very proud to have as the first guest of this season the legendary @elisaelisamusic from Berlin (Nervous/ HE.SHE.THEY/ Club Bad/ Sous/ Nite Grooves/...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.